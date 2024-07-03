UNC Basketball Legend Jerry Stackhouse Joining Coaching Staff in NBA
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors are "planning to hire" UNC basketball product Jerry Stackhouse as an assistant. Four-time NBA champion head coach Steve Kerr is also adding former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, per Wojnarowski, as the franchise positions more "significant head coaching experience" on its staff.
ALSO READ: UNC Among Top Five in Latest Projected Preseason Rankings
The 49-year-old Stackhouse, a mid-1990s UNC basketball icon from Kinston, N.C., who went on to become a two-time NBA All-Star across his 18 years as a powerfully athletic wing in the league, was the head coach at Vanderbilt the past five seasons, compiling a 70-92 overall record.
He and the Commodores parted aways in March following his 2023-24 team's disappointing 9-23 campaign, the program's seventh straight season without an NCAA Tournament invite.
But Jerry Stackhouse also brings NBA coaching experience to the Warriors.
After his retirement as a player and brief stint in the broadcast booth (Fox Sports Detroit and ACC Network), he spent the 2015-16 season as a Toronto Raptors assistant before becoming the head coach of the Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905, from 2016 to 2018. Stackhouse then joined the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant in 2018-19, leading up to the Vanderbilt job.
Golden State looks like the perfect opportunity for the Tar Heel great to reboot his coaching career.