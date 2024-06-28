UNC Basketball Alum Armando Bacot Agrees to Exhibit 10 Contract
Despite a prolific UNC basketball career, Armando Bacot did not hear his name at the 2024 NBA Draft. Even so, the 24-year-old big man is getting an opportunity to showcase his skills in hopes of landing a two-way contract for next season.
Shortly after the NBA Draft concluded on Thursday, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that the Utah Jazz are signing Bacot to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Presumably, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Bacot will be on the Jazz's roster for Salt Lake City Summer League action, July 8-10, and at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, July 12-22.
Interestingly, the UNC basketball gem, who finished his college career No. 1 in rebounds and No. 2 in points among all-time Tar Heels, will likely be there alongside Utah's No. 32 overall draft pick in the 7-foot Kyle Filipowski out of archrival Duke. And should Armando Bacot earn a longer stay in Utah, he could reunite with Jazz center Walker Kessler, who was a backup to Bacot with the 2020-21 Tar Heels before transferring to Auburn.
Only one UNC basketball name came off the board at this year's NBA Draft: 21-year-old forward Harrison Ingram to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 48 overall.
Although Cormac Ryan garnered some interest from NBA teams in the form of pre-draft workouts, there's been no word on the 25-year-old landing an Exhibit 10 deal anywhere yet.