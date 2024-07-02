UNC Basketball Pro Meets NBA Legend: 'Not Washing Hand for Year'
UNC basketball product Harrison Ingram and the San Antonio Spurs' other drafted rookie, former UConn guard Stephon Castle, are getting acquainted with their new surroundings as NBA players.
And it's safe to say that meeting Tim Duncan in the franchise's practice facility stands out as a highlight perk from the past few days for the 21-year-old Ingram, a Dallas native who came off the board to the Spurs at No. 48 overall during the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday.
On Monday, the Spurs posted the following clip of that encounter between the all-smiles Ingram and San Antonio's five-time champion power forward:
"That's Tim Duncan, man," Ingram trumpeted to the camera. "He just dabbed me up...I'm not washing my hand for, like, a year."
As revealed over the weekend and shown in the above video, Harrison Ingram will wear No. 55 with the Spurs. That's the same number the 6-foot-7, 225-pound workhorse, an All-ACC Third Team selection in Chapel Hill, donned in his lone season as a full-time UNC basketball starter and in both of his productive campaigns at Stanford before transferring to the Tar Heels last year.
Ingram was the only Tar Heel to get drafted this year, the first since Day'Ron Sharpe in 2021.