UNC Basketball Recruiting: Gifted Lefty Reports Tar Heel Offer
Millennium High School (Ariz.) junior Cameron Holmes, No. 16 overall and No. 5 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has officially landed on the UNC basketball wishlist.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound five-star revealed his offer from fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis via the following post on Wednesday afternoon:
Cameron Holmes, younger brother of former Dayton forward and current Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II, already boasts a double-digit offer sheet, per 247Sports. That list includes Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, and UCLA.
Here's part of a summer scouting report on Holmes courtesy of 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein:
"The lefty wing has become a very reliable shooting threat when he has room and rhythm off the catch, and while the results are still inconsistent, we've seen some flashes of him being able to make some tougher shots as well. He also has solid positional size on the wing, good open floor-athleticism and a well-rounded two-way game."
He's the seventh in the cycle to report an offer out of Chapel Hill.
The other full-fledged 2026 UNC basketball targets, all undecided in their recruitments, are Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith, Grayson High School (Ala.) five-star forward Caleb Holt, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen, and Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.