Several NBA Teams Checking Out UNC Basketball Product Cormac Ryan
It's unlikely Cormac Ryan will hear his name at the NBA Draft, June 26-27. But as is the case with fellow UNC basketball alum Armando Bacot, the 6-foot-5, 25-year-old Ryan has a shot at securing a training camp deal. Perhaps he'll earn a two-way contract or sign with a G League affiliate and work his way up from there.
Although Ryan doesn't appear among the top 100 draft prospects in the eyes of ESPN, he is receiving his fair share of invites to teams' pre-draft workouts. He put his skills on display for the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday after working out with the Boston Celtics on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers late last week.
According to HoopsHype's pre-draft workout tracker, Ryan, a full-time starter and double-digit scorer for the Tar Heels last season following three years at Notre Dame after playing his freshman campaign at Stanford, has thus far attended such sessions with the Celtics, Lakers, Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for former five-year UNC basketball starter and four-time All-ACC selection Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and No. 2 on the program's all-time scoring list, he's worked out with the Lakers and Cavaliers, per HoopsHype's tracker.
Meanwhile, UNC's Harrison Ingram, looking to end the Tar Heels' two-year drought without producing a draft pick, has been all over the country working out with teams and is likely to come off the board somewhere around the middle of the second round.
