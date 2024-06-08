Several NBA Teams Checking Out UNC Basketball Product Cormac Ryan

Magic alum Cormac Ryan had a Draft workout for the Boston Celtics today! Coach Crotty and G were able to stop by and see him! Thanks @celtics for the hospitality, and good luck Cormac as you get ready for the @nba draft! #MagicFamily #MagicInTheNBA #NBA #UnderArmourBasketball pic.twitter.com/ADAfpOJNJz