UNC Basketball Recruiting: Nate Ament Set to Watch Tar Heels in Durham

UNC basketball will get a chance to impress the top-five wing, albeit on its rival's campus.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and Duke's Jon Scheyer
Highland School (Va.) five-star senior Nate Ament hasn't scheduled a UNC basketball visit yet. But the 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward will watch Hubert Davis' Tar Heels in action at least once this season.

On Monday, Duke Blue Devils On SI and North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed that Ament plans to be in attendance for this season's first rivalry clash between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels. That meeting takes place in Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), and it'll mark Ament's third trip to Durham as a coveted prep.

Ament is in no rush to end his recruitment. He's noted on several occasions that he's likely to wait until the spring before announcing his decision.

Moreover, the 18-year-old versatile sensation, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, hasn't named finalists. And the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Nate Ament remains empty.

He's held an offer from Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels since late May. Plus, over the summer, Ament mentioned that he hopes to travel to Chapel Hill at some point to check out the UNC basketball program in person.

His offer sheet includes every blueblood.

UNC basketball enjoys two four-star signees in the 2025 cycle but has yet to land a commitment in any of its five-star pursuits.

