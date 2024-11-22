UNC Basketball Officially Set for Huge Non-Conference Bout Next Year
Reports of a 2025 Thanksgiving Day showdown between the UNC basketball program and the Michigan State Spartans first surfaced in early October. On Monday, the matchup became official via a press release.
The Tar Heels and Spartans will meet in the first round of the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off as part of the four-team Beach Division. Their game will take place in Florida SouthWestern State's Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
As for UNC's potential opponents in its second game at the event, that and the date of the championship round, which includes a third-place contest, "will be announced in the coming weeks."
Although the press release did not confirm a tipoff time for the Thanksgiving Day matchup, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander noted back in early October that the UNC-Michigan State clash "will air in the late afternoon on Fox after the Lions NFL game."
It'll mark the Tar Heels' first appearance at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which began in 2018.
UNC basketball boasts a 13-4 advantage in its all-time series against Michigan State, including an 85-69 win in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Charlotte, marking the 2023-24 Tar Heels' last victory before falling to Alabama in the Sweet 16. The Tar Heels have emerged victorious in six of their past seven battles.
