All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Players Now Absent From One Recent Mock Draft

Despite arriving as five-star talents, UNC basketball rookies Ian Jackson and Drake Powell no longer appear in many first round projections.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Ian Jackson and Drake Powell committed to play for the UNC basketball program, many Tar Heel fans were excited at the seemingly unlimited potential the two projected NBA players would bring to Chapel Hill in their freshman season together.

ALSO READ: UNC Staff Eyes High-Scoring Transfer With Tar Heel Ties

With both players receiving heavy NBA buzz ahead of their first collegiate campaign, it was widely assumed that one or even both could be one-and-done talents for the Tar Heels, something the program hasn’t seen since Day’Ron Sharpe left following the 2020-21 season.

But in a recent CBS Sports mock draft courtesy of Adam Finkelstein, it appears that the buzz around the Tar Heel rookies has cooled considerably, as each fails to pop up in the first round projections of the June draft.

Both Jackson, who was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team, and Powell, who started 24 games for the Tar Heels this season, could benefit from another year in college to hone their skills and continue to prepare for their professional careers. At the same time, both seemingly have the talent to succeed at the next level regardless of their draft position.

It remains to be seen what decisions will be made by either player in regards to next season. But given the departures of RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington this offseason, head coach Hubert Davis could use both players back in Chapel Hill in increased roles.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball