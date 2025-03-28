UNC Basketball Players Now Absent From One Recent Mock Draft
When Ian Jackson and Drake Powell committed to play for the UNC basketball program, many Tar Heel fans were excited at the seemingly unlimited potential the two projected NBA players would bring to Chapel Hill in their freshman season together.
With both players receiving heavy NBA buzz ahead of their first collegiate campaign, it was widely assumed that one or even both could be one-and-done talents for the Tar Heels, something the program hasn’t seen since Day’Ron Sharpe left following the 2020-21 season.
But in a recent CBS Sports mock draft courtesy of Adam Finkelstein, it appears that the buzz around the Tar Heel rookies has cooled considerably, as each fails to pop up in the first round projections of the June draft.
Both Jackson, who was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team, and Powell, who started 24 games for the Tar Heels this season, could benefit from another year in college to hone their skills and continue to prepare for their professional careers. At the same time, both seemingly have the talent to succeed at the next level regardless of their draft position.
It remains to be seen what decisions will be made by either player in regards to next season. But given the departures of RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington this offseason, head coach Hubert Davis could use both players back in Chapel Hill in increased roles.
