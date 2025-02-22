Veteran Big Man Powers UNC Basketball to Another Promising Win
By posting an 81-66 home victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday, Hubert Davis and his fourth UNC basketball team capped off its first three-game winning streak since reeling off four in a row in the first half of January.
And the Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) improved to 3-1 since Davis decided to put graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers, a starter in the first seven games of his second campaign in Chapel Hill after transferring from Louisville, back in the starting five.
Averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds entering Saturday's matchup versus Virginia, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Withers tallied 16 points, 11 boards, one assist, and one block across his 29 minutes on the floor. The effort marked his second double-double this season and fifth as a Tar Heel.
He shot 5-for-8 from the field, 4-for-6 from three, and 2-for-3 at the foul line.
Between his past three performances, Withers is averaging 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game, shooting 9-for-14 beyond the arc (64.3 percent) in that stretch.
Perhaps the 24-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., will continue to emerge as the consistent frontcourt force that Davis' 2024-25 UNC basketball collection has sorely needed.
Withers and the Tar Heels next face a road battle against the Florida State Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
