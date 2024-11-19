UNC Basketball: Predictions Pop Up for Dual-Sport Recruit
Reidsville High School (N.C.) dual-sport junior standout Kendre Harrison, who is a longtime UNC basketball and football target, is now in the final two weeks of his recruitment. On Monday, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound explosive athlete, aiming to play both sports in college, told On3's Hayes Fawcett that he will reveal a winner on Nov. 30.
Harrison, a frequent visitor to Chapel Hill for both football and basketball games, is down to six finalists: UNC, Oregon, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, and Florida State.
While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and football head coach Mack Brown have long looked like legit contenders in the race, the three 247Sports Crystal Ball picks that surfaced between Monday night and Tuesday morning suggest the Tar Heels are a longshot to prevail. The predictions point to Oregon as the outright favorite.
Those insider forecasts align with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which now gives the Ducks a 90.1 percent chance of coming out on top. UNC, the lone in-state school among Harrison's finalists, sits second, albeit with only a 3.9 percent chance.
Kendre Harrison ranks No. 9 overall, No. 1 among tight ends, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Football Composite.
On the hardwood, the physical post presence stacks up No. 51 overall, No. 6 among centers, and No. 2 in North Carolina.
