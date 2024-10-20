All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Pro Cormac Ryan Gets Waived By Squad Out West

The recent UNC basketball starter's promising preseason outing last week didn't equate to a spot on Oklahoma City's roster.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Cormac Ryan
UNC basketball guard Cormac Ryan / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cormac Ryan, a full-time starter on the wing last season in his lone UNC basketball campaign following three years at Notre Dame after beginning his college career at Stanford, is now less than week from celebrating his 26th birthday. And it looks as though he'll do so as a member of the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Saturday, the Thunder waived the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Ryan. He was on an Exhibit 10 contract with the franchise for training camp and earned a spot on the squad's roster for its preseason slate.

Most recently, Ryan received 28 minutes off the bench in the Thunder's 117-89 home preseason win over the New Zealand Breakers. That marked quite a bump from the combined three minutes he played in his first two outings.

Furthermore, Ryan sure seemed to capitalize on his opportunities against the Breakers by tallying a promising 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and zero turnovers while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 beyond the arc.

Of course, if the undrafted sharpshooter from New York impresses Oklahoma City brass via G League appearances for the Blue, then he could have a shot at landing a 10-day contract or more with the 2024-25 Thunder at some point during the season.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

MATT GILES

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

