Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
It’s kind of crazy to say that the reigning champions, who have gone 21-1 to start the season, have flown under the radar, but that’s been the case for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oklahoma City’s lone loss was a 121-119 final in the second game of a back-to-back in Portland on November 5. The Thunder have already beaten the Mavericks once, taking down Dallas 101-94 on the road on October 27.
Dallas has won three straight, though, all as underdogs, but we’ll see how the Mavs can do tonight in Oklahoma City.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +14.5 (-104)
- Thunder -14.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +675
- Thunder: -1053
Total
- 230.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Mavericks vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Mavericks record: 8-15
- Thunder record: 21-1
Mavericks vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dante Exum – out
- Cooper Flagg – available
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- P.J. Washington – questionable
Thunder Injury Report
- Brooks Barnhizer – probable
- Branden Carlson – available
- Alex Caruso – out
- Luguentz Dort – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Chris Youngblood – probable
Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-126)
Klay Thompson is starting to feel it from deep. The former Warriors star started the season shooting just 14 of 53 (26%) from long range before a one-game absence.
He was then up and down for a bit, but he’s been finding his groove over the past few weeks.
Thompson made at least three threes in each of his last six games, going 26 for 54 (48%) from beyond the arc. He hasn’t been afraid to let it fly, and they’ve been falling for him.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks have been playing some pretty solid basketball in the past few weeks. They’re on a three-game winning streak and have covered in four of their last five games.
This spread of 14.5 is obviously a number that the Thunder have shown they can cover, but Dallas has been keeping it close this season, for the most part. The Mavs have lost by more than 14 just twice: to open the season against the Spurs and in the second half of a back-to-back situation.
Dallas kept it a respectable score and covered as +8.5 underdogs in the first meeting. I’ll take the 14.5 points tonight.
Pick: Mavericks +14.5 (-104)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
