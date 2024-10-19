UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Eye Another No. 1 Prospect
When Northern Nash High School (N.C.) sophomore CJ Rosser debuted at No. 1 on the 2027 Rivals150 a few months ago, national insider Rob Cassidy noted that the UNC basketball recruiters and their Duke basketball counterparts would likely pursue the 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward before long.
Well, it turns out the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, not to mention their ACC foe on Tobacco Road in NC State, have recently made the short drive to Rocky Mount to check out Rosser's long-limbed frame and budding skill set, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported on Thursday afternoon.
"He's come a long way,” CJ Rosser's trainer, Darius Spragley, told London. "He's really improved his handle and shooting. Right now, he's learning how to maneuver around smaller guards. He doesn't have a problem moving against people his size, so he's learning how to navigate through traffic and finish. He's the whole total package...
"His defense and motor are the main things we're working on, and that'll come with time since he's only a sophomore. It'll all come with experience."
For now, the 2027 UNC basketball offer sheet remains blank. But it wouldn't be a surprise if CJ Rosser becomes one of the first in his class to become a full-fledged Tar Heel target whenever head coach Hubert Davis and his staff decide to ramp up their efforts in the cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.