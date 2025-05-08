UNC Basketball Quick to Contact Newly Eligible Transfer Talent
On Thursday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the NCAA officially granted Texas Tech transfer forward Devan Cambridge a medical hardship waiver to allow him a seventh year in college basketball. Less than five hours later, Tipton noted that Cambridge has already heard from the UNC basketball coaches.
Cambridge, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound physical forward whose injury woes limited him to 14 outings between two seasons at Texas Tech following promising stints at Auburn and Arizona State, is also on the radars of Ohio State, Pitt, Arizona, Arizona State, Seton Hall, and Pepperdine.
Tipton added that the 24-year-old from Nashville, Tenn., is "now 100 percent healthy" and has scheduled a visit to Pitt next week.
Across 141 career appearances, including stops in three major conferences, Devan Cambridge has totaled 78 starts, 1,016 points, 536 rebounds, 83 steals, and 71 blocks. As a two-year Red Raider, albeit constituting a relatively small sample size, he shot 54.5 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from three, and 70.0 percent at the charity stripe.
UNC basketball has already built a five-deep transfer haul this cycle. Former Arizona center Henri Veesaar headlines the collection with his No. 30 overall ranking in the portal, per 247Sports.
