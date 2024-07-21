UNC Basketball Recruit Takes Home Peach Jam Defensive MVP
It's safe to say Caleb Wilson's move to Nightrydas Elite for his final season of grassroots action was a raving success. The squad, featuring two more five-star 2025 UNC basketball recruiting targets in guard Cayden Boozer and forward Cameron Boozer, finished 14-1 in the regular season and atop the Nike EYBL standings.
And they capped off their campaign with an 8-0 record at the prestigious Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.
That included a 71-62 win over Oakland Soldiers, featuring two Tar Heel offer holders in five-star 2025 forward AJ Dybantsa and five-star 2026 forward Tyran Stokes, in the title game on Sunday.
Not only did Wilson fit in well alongside the beyond-their-years Boozer twins on the offensive end, chipping in 17.3 points per game at Peach Jam while shooting 62.0 percent from the field, but he also dialed his defensive effort up a notch:
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound rising senior at Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.), who ranks No. 4 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and visited the Tar Heels in early February, averaged 1.9 steals and 2.8 blocks across his eight outings in North Augusta. In the championship clash, although he tallied only eight points, three rebounds, and three assists, he set the tone on the other end with his eye-popping six blocks.
In doing so, he earned the badge of Peach Jam Defensive MVP.
Caleb Wilson, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa account for about a quarter of the UNC basketball recruiters' active pursuits on the 2025 trail. Tyran Stokes is one of only three prospects on the 2026 Tar Heel wishlist at this early juncture.