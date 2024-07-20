All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Champ to NBA Teams: 'My Phone Lines Are Open'

Danny Green has played at least one NBA game in each of his 15 seasons since cutting down the nets as a UNC basketball senior.

Matt Giles

Former UNC basketball forward Danny Green
Former UNC basketball forward Danny Green / James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

UNC basketball national champion Danny Green is also a three-time NBA champ: 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, the 6-foot-6 wing from New York was a full-time starter for all three of those squads.

ALSO READ: UNC Alum Armando Bacot Puts Former ACC Foe on Poster

However, it's now been almost nine months since the 37-year-old, boasting a career 40.0 shooting percentage beyond the arc, was on an NBA contract anywhere. He played two games for the Philadelphia 76ers in late October, going scoreless across his 18 minutes of action, before getting waived in early November.

Nevertheless, it sounds like Green is optimistic he'll get another shot somewhere next season.

"I would love to come back if I had the opportunity," Green said this week during a chat with Valley Central's Bryce Holland while hosting his Ballin in the RGV basketball camp in Edinburg, Texas. "I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open."

Danny Green has suited up for six franchises in his NBA career. Again, he's a proven champion and beloved former teammate to many.

All it takes is one team to see the value he could bring with his renowned positive vibes as a veteran presence in the locker room for a young team.

More UNC Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.

Home/Basketball