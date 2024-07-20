UNC Basketball Champ to NBA Teams: 'My Phone Lines Are Open'
UNC basketball national champion Danny Green is also a three-time NBA champ: 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, the 6-foot-6 wing from New York was a full-time starter for all three of those squads.
However, it's now been almost nine months since the 37-year-old, boasting a career 40.0 shooting percentage beyond the arc, was on an NBA contract anywhere. He played two games for the Philadelphia 76ers in late October, going scoreless across his 18 minutes of action, before getting waived in early November.
Nevertheless, it sounds like Green is optimistic he'll get another shot somewhere next season.
"I would love to come back if I had the opportunity," Green said this week during a chat with Valley Central's Bryce Holland while hosting his Ballin in the RGV basketball camp in Edinburg, Texas. "I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open."
Danny Green has suited up for six franchises in his NBA career. Again, he's a proven champion and beloved former teammate to many.
All it takes is one team to see the value he could bring with his renowned positive vibes as a veteran presence in the locker room for a young team.