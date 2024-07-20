Prime UNC Basketball Target Announces Transfer for Senior Year
One UNC basketball advantage in the Jasper Johnson sweepstakes is the fact he played alongside current Tar Heel freshman center James Brown at Link Academy (Mo.) last season. However, Brown is now in Chapel Hill. And on Saturday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Johnson is heading to Overtime Elite (Ga.) for his final year as a prep.
ALSO READ: UNC Recruiters Land Among Finalists for 7-Footer
Johnson, who ranks No. 10 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis back in September.
Davis and his staff have hosted the 6-foot-4, 175-pound five-star in Chapel Hill a couple of times. His official visit in early February coincided with UNC's home win over archrival Duke, and Johnson returned to check out the program again three weeks ago.
At one time, the sharpshooting lefty, already 18 years old, was a candidate to reclass to 2024. His announced transfer to Overtime Elite for his 2024-25 campaign puts that talk to rest once and for all, though.
Even so, a college decision may be around the corner. On Friday, Johnson told On3's Jack Pilgrim he could make that announcement "in the next month or so."
"I will probably cut down my list very soon," he added, "and we’ll go from there."
Most insiders view UNC basketball as a top contender alongside Alabama and Kentucky. Johnson grew up near Lexington, Ky., but has admitted to being fond of the Tar Heels as a kid.
Hubert Davis and his crew are hunting their first commitment in the 2025 cycle.