Slick Point Guard Appears on UNC Basketball Recruiting Radar
Back in December, Blair Academy (N.J.) standout Deron Rippey Jr. reported some new interest from the UNC basketball staff. And in doing so during his chat with Zagsblog, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard applied the "dream school" tag to the Tar Heels, as well as UConn.
ALSO READ: 'Rumblings' for UNC in Recruitment of Duke Champ's Son
"UNC and UConn are my two dream schools," Rippey, now a newly minted five-star prospect sitting at No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, said at the time. "It's pretty interesting to hear from them and really exciting as well."
Fast forward to 16U Augusta Live in Georgia on Saturday afternoon. At that prep showcase, where the electrifying Rippey shines for New Heights Lightning NYC, his dad told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent that UNC and UConn were among the programs on hand to watch the Brooklyn-raised floor general in action.
Deron Rippey Sr., who played at East Carolina in the mid-1990s, also named Arkansas, Rutgers, Providence, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Purdue, and Indiana as recruiters in attendance for his son's Saturday afternoon contest.
For now, Deron Rippey Jr.'s list of offers is just shy of two dozen, per 247Sports. Perhaps UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and UConn's Dan Hurley — not to mention another blueblood showing interest of late in Duke — will soon push his count past that mark.
Only two 2026 recruits have reported Tar Heel offers.