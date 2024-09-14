All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Spotlights 'Summer Work' of Bucket-Getting Rookie

Whether as a starter or top reserve, first-year UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson should have no issue finding scoring opportunities.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the UNC basketball social media team continued its "Summer Work" spotlight series with a quick look at heralded newcomer Ian Jackson delivering a score on Roy Williams Court in the Dean E. Smith Center.

ALSO READ: Surging UNC Recruit Set to Attend Tar Heel Football Game

Pulling up in traffic for a three could be a frequent occurrence for the volume-scoring New Yorker out of Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx. So, it's only fitting that the practice highlight the Tar Heels' official account chose for the following post is of Jackson making a splash from downtown in transition with a hand in his face:

Some projected UNC basketball starting fives for head coach Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm show Ian Jackson as part of a three-guard Tar Heel lineup alongside returning backcourt sensations RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau.

That said, there's no guarantee the 6-foot-4, 190-pound McDonald's All-American will receive a starting nod from the get-go. After all, Ian Jackson's off-the-charts athleticism and bucket-getting prowess could make for an ideal sixth-man boost off the bench.

Jackson is one of three scholarship rookies in Chapel Hill, including a fellow McDonald's All-American in 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing Drake Powell out of nearby Northwood High School (N.C.), plus a 6-foot-10, 215-pound four-star forward in Illinois native and Link Academy (Mo.) product James Brown.

The 2024-25 Tar Heels tip off their regular season when Elon comes to the Smith Center on Nov. 4.

ALSO READ: Former UNC Star Confirms End of Playing Career

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball