UNC Basketball Spotlights 'Summer Work' of Bucket-Getting Rookie
This week, the UNC basketball social media team continued its "Summer Work" spotlight series with a quick look at heralded newcomer Ian Jackson delivering a score on Roy Williams Court in the Dean E. Smith Center.
ALSO READ: Surging UNC Recruit Set to Attend Tar Heel Football Game
Pulling up in traffic for a three could be a frequent occurrence for the volume-scoring New Yorker out of Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx. So, it's only fitting that the practice highlight the Tar Heels' official account chose for the following post is of Jackson making a splash from downtown in transition with a hand in his face:
Some projected UNC basketball starting fives for head coach Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm show Ian Jackson as part of a three-guard Tar Heel lineup alongside returning backcourt sensations RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau.
That said, there's no guarantee the 6-foot-4, 190-pound McDonald's All-American will receive a starting nod from the get-go. After all, Ian Jackson's off-the-charts athleticism and bucket-getting prowess could make for an ideal sixth-man boost off the bench.
Jackson is one of three scholarship rookies in Chapel Hill, including a fellow McDonald's All-American in 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing Drake Powell out of nearby Northwood High School (N.C.), plus a 6-foot-10, 215-pound four-star forward in Illinois native and Link Academy (Mo.) product James Brown.
The 2024-25 Tar Heels tip off their regular season when Elon comes to the Smith Center on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Star Confirms End of Playing Career
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.