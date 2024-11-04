UNC Basketball Recruiting Prize Coming to Nearby Showcase
The 2024 John Wall Holiday Invitational, taking place in Raleigh's Broughton High School, Dec. 26-30, recently released its full list of invited boys' teams. And that group just so happens to feature a player now on board to attend college 26 miles away in Chapel Hill, Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, who announced his UNC basketball commitment on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Five-Star 2025 Tar Heel Recruit Gives Mixed Signals on Social Media
Fittingly, Denis' Davidson Day squad is set to compete in the Day'Ron Sharpe Bracket, named after the 2020-21 UNC one-and-done and former Holiday Invitational standout.
With his pledge this weekend, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound Denis, checking in at No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, joined the only previous 2025 UNC basketball commit in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
Dixon and his school won't be at the Holiday Invitational.
However, a handful of potential Tar Heels will be on hand for the loaded prep event.
They include prime 2026 UNC basketball targets in Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer and Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward, also boasting a UNC football offer as the cycle's top-ranked tight end, plus a top-shelf 2027 prospect already popping up on Hubert Davis & Co's radar in The Burlington School (N.C.) guard King Gibson.
Cloer and Harrison are both in the Day'Ron Sharpe Bracket, meaning they could face Denis and each other in tournament action.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Forward Harrison Barnes Finds Groove in San Antonio
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.