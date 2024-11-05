UNC Basketball Reveals First Starting Five of 2024-25 Season
Boasting one of the nation's most electrifying returning backcourts in sophomore floor general Elliot Cadeau and graduate shooting guard RJ Davis, the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad tips off its campaign against the visiting Elon Phoenix in the Dean E. Smith Center at 9 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
Ahead of the matchup, Hubert Davis' fourth opener as head coach of the Tar Heels, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI confirmed the first UNC basketball starting lineup of the season.
Of course, the cast includes full-time 2023-24 starters Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis, the defending ACC Player of the Year.
Here's the defending ACC regular season champions' complete starting five versus the Phoenix, featuring two juniors and another graduate alongside Cadeau and Davis:
- Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
- Graduate guard RJ Davis
- Junior guard Seth Trimble
- Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers
- Junior forward Jalen Washington
Hubert Davis brings his 78-31 overall record, including last season's ACC regular season title and a 2022 national championship game appearance, to his fourth campaign at the helm.
After battling Elon, UNC basketball, No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, will prepare for a highly anticipated road showdown against No. 1 Kansas in the Jayhawks' famed Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2).
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the 2024-25 Tar Heels and other UNC basketball news.