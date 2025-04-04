All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Schedules Clash Against Atlantic Sun Squad

The 2025-26 UNC basketball team is set to host Central Arkansas for its season opener.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
As the 2024-25 season officially comes to a close this weekend at the Final Four, teams and fans around the country are turning their attention toward next season. With transfer portal updates drawing most of the headlines, a different type of news has popped up for the UNC basketball program.

It appears that the first pieces of the Tar Heels' 2025-26 schedule are starting to come together, with recent reports that fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels will welcome the Central Arkansas Bears to the Dean E. Smith Center as part of the non-conference slate.

An Atlantic Sun program that posted a 9-24 record this season, Central Arkansas faced just one ACC school, visiting Georgia Tech. The Bears fell short in that contest, 87-68.

The meeting between the Tar Heels and Bears will be their first all time, as Central Arkansas has only been a Division I program since the 2006-07 season.

The two squads will reportedly square off in Chapel Hill on Nov. 3, the date of college hoops season openers across the country.

