New UNC Basketball Sharpshooter Puts Advanced Craft on Display
Former two-year Belmont standout Cade Tyson, who hails from Monroe, N.C., and is the younger brother of recent Clemson star Hunter Tyson, could serve as a 6-foot-7, 200-pound shooting guard in jumbo-sized 2024-25 UNC basketball lineups. And the junior transfer should be able to hold his own at times as an ACC power forward in small-ball Tar Heel action.
Of course, Tyson, fresh off following up his Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year selection by delivering an All-MVC Second Team campaign while finishing No. 2 in the country with his 46.5 season shooting percentage from downtown, also enjoys the necessary handles, shooting stroke, instincts, and length to potentially excel for the Tar Heels at the three-spot.
Perhaps he'll do so as a starter.
Given his proven versatility — at least on the mid-major stage and in UNC's preseason practice settings — chances are there will be no shortage of opportunities for Tyson to display his 3-point prowess and seasoned overall repertoire from the get-go in Chapel Hill.
So, it's no surprise the UNC basketball social media team produced and posted the following three-minute Cade Tyson intro video over the weekend, gifting Tar Heel fans with his practice highlights in addition to soundbites regarding his expectations for himself and the squad:
"I always say that a basketball player is just really basic, but it is obvious we like his ability to shoot the ball," fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis noted about Cade Tyson during the program's preseason media day on Friday. "His size, his ability to move with and without the basketball, his attacking the offense every practice.
"With his size, the versatility he can give from a defensive standpoint was also appealing. His ability to make impact plays on both ends of the floor and his ability to shoot. He's a basketball player, something that you really want to have."
The Tar Heels, aiming to repeat as ACC regular season champions and build on the program's Sweet 16 appearance as a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, will officially begin showing what they have for 2024-25 when their non-conference slate gets underway with a home bout against Elon on Nov. 4.
