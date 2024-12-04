UNC Basketball Signee Isaiah Denis Silences 'Overrated' Chants
Isaiah Denis committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in early November before signing his UNC basketball scholarship agreement less than two weeks later. By donning that bullseye, and considering he's a prep standout in North Carolina for Davidson Day School just outside Charlotte, it was only a matter of time before opposing fans began targeting him with taunts in his senior year.
ALSO READ: UNC Recruit Caleb Wilson Now Flirting With Quadruple-Double
On Tuesday night, as SLAM HS Hoops noted in the following post, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound Denis, a top-tier four-star guard sitting No. 62 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, responded to chants of "Overrated!" by pouring in 20 points to power Davidson Day to victory over in-town foe Community School of Davidson and its 2025 Division II Catawba College commit, Dermot Lowry:
At the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta four nights earlier, Isaiah Denis shined to the tune of 24 points in a 76-71 win over Tri-Cities High School (Ga.), drawing the following assessment from 247Sports' Travis Branham:
"Isaiah Denis and his Davidson Day squad took on a tough Tri Cities team boasting multiple ranked juniors. It took a minute for Denis to get settled in, but when he found his rhythm, his speed, length and athleticism were a problem for the opposition...Denis' handle looks improved and for a guy known for his shot-making, his shot wasn't falling to its usual standard, but it opened the door for him to showcase his ability to create off the dribble."
Isaiah Denis and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon comprise the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class at this juncture. But Hubert Davis and his staff are still contenders for a couple of undecided five-stars.
ALSO READ: Upcoming UNC Foe Alabama Loses Latrell Wrightsell to Injury
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.