UNC Basketball Star to Cross Paths With Wolfpack Gem at Draft Workout
On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hosting their second pre-NBA Draft workout. Six prospects received invites. Half are from the ACC. And two are from rival programs in the 919 area code: UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram and NC State guard DJ Horne.
Of course, Ingram and Horne each spent only one year with the Tar Heels and Wolfpack, respectively, after transferring from Stanford and Arizona State.
Meanwhile, Virginia guard Reece Beekman, who spent his entire four-year college career in Charlottesville, is the other former ACC player on tap to put their abilities on display for a Pacers franchise that boasts three second round picks this year at No. 36, No. 49, and No. 50 overall.
Indiana's picks pretty much cover the range where Ingram is likely to hear his name.
Ingram, Horne, and Beekman will be alongside Purdue guard Lance Jones, UConn guard Cam Spencer, and New Zealand Breakers guard Mantas Rubstavicius in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The Pacers will be the third team to welcome Harrison Ingram to town in the past week. The 21-year-old, an All-ACC Third Team selection and full-time starter for a UNC basketball squad that finished atop the conference standings, worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
He'll find out his home as a pro on June 26 (first round) or 27 (second round) when the 2024 NBA Draft takes place in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.