UNC Basketball: Stock-Riser Reveals Dates of Trip to Chapel Hill
Earlier this week, MADE Hoops national recruiting insider Colby Giacubeno reported that Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) rising senior and 2025 UNC basketball target Derek Dixon "will visit North Carolina this fall."
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Dixon confirmed that plan to League Ready, announcing that he'll be in Chapel Hill for an official visit the weekend of Sept. 7.
He landed his offer from fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis back in late May.
Interestingly, as 24/7 High School Hoops noted, all three of Dixon's previous official visits were also to ACC schools: Virginia, Pitt, and Syracuse. Although his offer sheet has grown to include a handful of the ACC variety and roughly a dozen others, the UNC basketball staff remains his only bonafide blueblood suitor.
Dixon, a four-star guard who has climbed 27 spots since last June to No. 61 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite while recently putting his creative playmaking abilities on full display in grassroots action, isn't the only stock-rising guard on tap to check out the Tar Heels in September. No, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star Braylon Mullins plans to be on campus for his official visit the weekend after Dixon.
They are two of the 15 names on the current UNC wishlist in the 2025 arena. Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels are still searching for their first commitment from those rising high school seniors.
