UNC Basketball Secures Official Visit From Top-Shelf Guard
When Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins announced last week the scheduling of six visits, including three of the official variety, he noted that he was still considering a trip to Chapel Hill to check out the UNC basketball facilities in person.
ALSO READ: Giant Prep Cuts Numerous Suitors From Recruitment
And on Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound rising senior revealed that his list of official visits now includes Hubert Davis' Tar Heels. He's also added an official visit to UConn to his slate, 247Sports' Jeff Rabjohns reported.
Mullins, a high-energy athlete who ranks No. 75 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but is due for another massive jump after recently skyrocketing to No. 24 overall in the eyes of 247Sports alone, will begin his UNC visit on Sept. 14.
First, he'll be at UConn beginning on Aug. 1 and Michigan on Sept. 7.
Following his UNC visit, he'll head to Indiana on Sept. 21 and Tennessee on Oct. 19.
This week, Braylon Mullins has taken an unofficial visit to Kentucky, leading to an offer from the Wildcats. He'll take an unofficial visit to Purdue on Wednesday and Ohio State on Thursday.
While Mullins has not named finalists in his recruitment, it's safe to say all of the above programs are among the top contenders.
He landed his UNC basketball offer in May.
Hubert Davis and his crew are currently pursuing 15 targets on the 2025 trail.
ALSO READ: New Schedule Intel Confirms UNC Trip to Big Apple