UNC Basketball Target Braylon Mullins Lands Another Blueblood Offer
Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins boasts arguably the most impressive offer timeline in the 2025 cycle since adding the UNC basketball program to his list of suitors on May 20.
That same day, this past season's NCAA runner-up, Purdue, entered the mix for the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star (now seemingly destined for a fifth star by his name). A day later, Kansas followed suit. From that point until the end of May, offers arrived from Stanford, Creighton, Michigan State, Alabama, Virginia, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn. Then, last week, Michigan and Tennessee hopped on board.
And on Monday afternoon, following his unofficial visit to Kentucky, Mullins revealed on social media that he has received an offer from first-year Wildcats head coach Mark Pope.
So, keeping in tune with his recent 68-spot leap to No. 24 overall on 247Sports' 2025 rankings, the confident playmaker and sharpshooter, who punishes defenders with top-shelf spring in his step and top-notch feel off the bounce, has every modern-day blueblood except Duke in hot pursuit.
Braylon Mullins, one of 15 Tar Heel targets in the 2025 arena, has mentioned UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew when discussing his travel plans for the fall.
Thus far, though, he's announced only three locked-in official visits for his senior year: to Michigan the weekend of Sept. 7, to Indiana two weeks later, and to Tennessee beginning on Oct. 19.
