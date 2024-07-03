Former UNC Basketball Teammates Reuniting in NBA Summer League
Despite two years of NBA experience under his belt, Walker Kessler is suiting up for the Utah Jazz in July Summer League action once again. He'll be alongside one of his former UNC basketball teammates in first-year pro Armando Bacot, who went undrafted after becoming the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer but signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Jazz on Thursday.
And that's not to mention the Utah Summer League roster's recent star for UNC's archrival in Duke's 7-foot Kyle Filipowski, the No. 32 overall selection at last week's NBA Draft.
Of course, Walker Kessler, now 22 years old, didn't remain a Tar Heel after serving as a backup center to then-sophomore Armando Bacot, now 24, as a freshman in 2020-21. He transferred to Auburn, starred under the Tigers' Bruce Pearl for one season, and then came off the board to the Jazz at No. 22 overall in 2022.
Kessler has played in 138 games, including 62 starts, across his two years in Utah, averaging 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per outing.
Presumably, Bacot is hoping to earn a more permanent stay with the Jazz, potentially via a two-way contract for next season.
They'll host the three-day Salt Lake City Summer League, tipping off on Monday, before heading to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K25 Summer League, July 12-22.