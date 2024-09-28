UNC Basketball: Top-Five Prep Sets First Three Official Visits
Highland School (Va.) senior Nate Ament, who landed on the UNC basketball recruiting wishlist back in late May, is currently on an official visit at Texas. Plus, he's locked in official visits to Tennessee beginning on Oct. 19 and Kansas State the second weekend of February.
Thus far, there's been no word on a trip to Chapel Hill to check out the Tar Heels, as Texas, Tennessee, and Kansas State are the only three reported official hosts in Ament's recruitment to date.
However, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star has expressed interest in touring the UNC basketball program. And as is evident in his February trip to Kansas, Ament feels no rush to pick a winner.
He has yet to name finalists.
Ament, now boasting roughly 30 offers, recently rose to No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, 20 notches higher than where he sat at this time last year.
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his entire staff visited the 17-year-old pure scorer at his school earlier this month. In other words, it sure seems as though the Tar Heels see themselves as bonafide contenders in the Nate Ament sweepstakes.
Hubert Davis and his cohorts picked up their first 2025 commit on Friday afternoon in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.