UNC Basketball Treasure Likely Heading to G League
The Memphis Grizzlies waived UNC basketball alum Armando Bacot on Saturday.
ALSO READ: UNC Pro Cormac Ryan Gets Waived By Squad Out West
After going undrafted following five prolific years as the Tar Heels' full-time starter in the post en route to becoming the program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double producer, the 24-year-old joined the Grizzlies for training camp and preseason via an Exhibit 10 contract.
So, although the deal provided an opportunity for Bacot to showcase his skills against NBA talent, it didn't result in a roster spot for the regular season, which tips off this week.
Chances are the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Tar Heel gem begins his professional rookie campaign suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, with eyes on earning another shot with the Grizzlies at some point in the future.
Armando Bacot saw action in four of the Grizzlies' five preseason games. His most promising performance came in a road win over the Chicago Bulls last week, as the former heralded prep out of Richmond, Va., scored nine points, shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 3-for-6 at the charity stripe, and added seven rebounds plus one assist across his 17 minutes off the bench.
He averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game while shooting 4-for-10 from the field, 0-for-3 from downtown, and 7-for-12 at the foul line.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Recruiters Eye Another No. 1 Prospect
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.