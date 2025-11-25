UNC Men’s Basketball: Game Preview vs. St. Bonaventure
It has been a week since the North Carolina Tar Heels suited up, but they will return to action on Tuesday night in a neutral site matchup against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.
Both teams enter the contest undefeated with 5-0 records and have each coasted to comfortable wins in multiple outings.
While both programs are clearly at different levels in pedigree, this should not be a game the Tar Heels take lightly. Yes, North Carolina should win this game, but the Bonnies do present challenges to their opponents.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have had key contributions from freshman talent and reinforcements from the transfer portal.
With all of that in mind, here is a quick preview of North Carolina vs. St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
North Carolina Will be Without Veteran Guard
Senior guard Seth Trimble will miss his fourth consecutive game with a fracture in his left forearm in a freak workout accident. The injury required surgery, and the timeline is reportedly 6-8 weeks. It has been a month since that occurred, so Trimble should be back in the lineup by late Dec.
Nonetheless, Trimble has demonstrated throughout his career how effective he can be outside the perimeter. However, that has not been the case so far this season, as the fourth-year guard has missed all seven three-point attempts through his two outings.
Nonetheless, the Tar Heels will be without their third-leading scorer this season and will need the bench to step up.
North Carolina Will be on the Road
The Tar Heels have yet to play a game outside of Chapel Hill this season, as this contest will take place in the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Fort Myers, Flordia.
Forward Jarin Stevenson shared his thoughts on the team's mindset, as they hit the road for the first time in 2025.
"Get back to getting on the road and different environment - see how we handle that," Stevenson said. "I feel like we're going to do well. It's going to be fun."
St. Bonaventure has also been playing in comfortable environments over the last month, as it has played in four straight home games.
Overall Thoughts
This is going to be a test for both teams, who have not had to travel that much this season, but the Tar Heels' talent and depth should have no problem against St. Bonaventure. Nevertheless, this will be a great opportunity for North Carolina to work out any flaws and improve.
