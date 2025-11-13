Seth Trimble’s Leadership Shines Despite Injury, Guiding Tar Heels Forward
Though Seth Trimble may be out for a month or two, he’ll still offer leadership until he can return by the ACC tournament.
Trimble may be the most important player on UNC’s team outside of Caleb Wilson. While Wilson is the energizer, Trimble is the veteran—the "OG"—the player teammates turn to for an understanding of Carolina’s culture and what it demands. He is, after all, the only player to have spent all four years in Chapel Hill.
Before the game, Trimble offered words of encouragement to his teammates and broke the huddle before taking his seat on the bench. Even though his injury limits him, he remains the same leader—his role just looks a bit different now. How does it differ? He’s just an extra coach serving on the bench.
During the second half, Jarin Stevenson came off after a misstep, which Trimble quickly addressed.
- "When I came on the sideline, there was one time I cut when I shouldn't have cut, and he told me to just save space there," Stevenson said. "He's giving little tips and cheering us on."
Following a first half marred by 10 Tar Heel fouls and six turnovers, Trimble spoke up about what needed to change. He challenged his teammates to raise their energy and effort to address what Veesaar described as lacking.
- "He's like a firecracker," Stevenson said. "He brings a lot of energy, he's great at getting us organized defensively and offensively."
Head coach Hubert Davis praised Trimble’s leadership despite the fact that he’s going through a tough time.
- "Regardless of whether he's in the lineup or not, Seth has always been one of our leaders on our team," Davis said. "He's done it on the court, he's done it off the court. (Tonight) He was in our huddles, communicating with the guys."
Trimble’s Injury Will Sting Momentarily
Trimble’s early season numbers stood out: 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, along with a 44 percent field goal percentage and a perfect mark from the free throw line (7-for-7).
His last outing was especially impressive. Trimble put up 17 points, grabbed a game-leading eight boards, and dished three assists, helping UNC top Kansas.
After struggling through a cold 1-for-6 first half, he came alive in the second, scoring 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting and fueling a 58-point surge that snapped a decades-long losing streak against the Jayhawks. His intensity and playmaking on both ends proved crucial to the win.
Center Henri Veesaar also noted that Trimble’s absence was felt in UNC’s sluggish victory against Radford, suggesting his presence would have made a difference.
- “Obviously, having him out, like, it's hard for the team, because I feel like he's the one returner who's being the leading voice of the team, so it was really bad for him, what happened to him, and we just kind of came off flat,” Veesaar said.
- “We got to always bring our effort and energy. But I think the mood was really down after that happened, and we came out flat, and that's gonna be better for that.”
