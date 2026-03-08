Social Media Reacts to UNC Falling to Duke in Season Finale

North Carolina fell 76-61 to Duke in the regular-season finale. UNC was unable to complete the season sweep of the Blue Devils. A short-handed Tar Heels team fought hard but ultimately did not have enough firepower to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

UNC played a sloppy game, which saw them play from behind the whole game. The Tar Heels had their moments, but the Blue Devils really took over in the second half.

Here is how social media reacted to UNC coming up short against Duke.

ESPN reported this morning that Caleb Wilson was cleared by #UNC for five-on-five drills on Thursday, meaning he would’ve probably played today at Duke.



He hit the tip of his thumb on the rim, felt sore Friday morning and X-ray’s revealed the season-ending injury.



Devastating. — Noah Weiskopf (@NoahWeiskopf) March 7, 2026

Boozer took over early

UNC did everything to slow down Cameron Boozer in the first half, but he was inevitable. The Tar Heels doubled him on every catch to start the game, but that backfired immensely. He has good passing skills for a big man, and Boozer put those skills on display. He had three assists in the first half.

UNC's 13 points in the "1st Quarter" (first 10:00) is a season low. — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) March 8, 2026

Boozer did not just dish out the ball. He also put it in the bucket. He was relentless on the glass, as he grabbed six rebounds, including four offensive. This led to Boozer scoring 12 points in the half.

The Blue Devils led by as much as 12 in the half and controlled most of the ball game. The Tar Heels would not go down easily, though, as they clawed back in the last few minutes of the half. Derek Dixon had a fantastic end to the half, as he went on a personal 5-0 run. The Blue Devils were up 39-34 at halftime.

Turnovers halted UNC

UNC came out of the locker room hot, as Luka Bogavac and Dixon hit back-to-back 3-pointers, which cut the Blue Devils' lead to one point. The Tar Heels quickly faded after that because they could not hold onto the ball.

Duke up 20-2 in points off turnovers 13 minutes left. Insane stat. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) March 8, 2026

Turnovers halted any momentum UNC had, and the Blue Devils took advantage. The Tar Heels went on a six-minute drought, during which they never hit a field goal. That drought saw the Blue Devils capitalize, as they went on a 16-0 run.

Duke finished off UNC in 2nd half

15-5 rebounding advantage for Duke in the second half ALONE. It's up to 36-24 for the game. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) March 8, 2026

The Blue Devils never looked back in the last 10 minutes of the game, as they continued to hold down the Tar Heels. They got hot from 3-point range, which put away any chance of UNC making a comeback.

The Blue Devils knocked down six 3-pointers in the half, and that was too much for the Tar Heels. In what was a back-and-forth 25 minutes of action, the game came to an end with the Blue Devils dominating the final 15 minutes of the game.