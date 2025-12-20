Breaking Down Keys for UNC vs. Ohio State

After two games against non-Power 4 opponents, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon.

Facing a team of Ohio State's caliber will be a good indicator of whether the Tar Heels have learned anything from their previous two outings, which were disappointing based on their standards.

Here are a few keys to the game for a matchup between two teams with a combined 18-3 record.

Which Team Maximizes the Boards?

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and ETSU Buccaneers guard Jaylen Smith (4) fight for the ball during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina has been uncharacteristically outmatched in the rebounding department during the last two games against USC Upstate and East Tennessee State. Both those teams' dominance on the glass was short-lived, as the Tar Heels shut that narrative down in the second half in each contest.

While those teams were not capable of taking full advantage of the Tar Heels' struggles on the glass , Ohio State can prolong these issues throughout the entire game. The Buckeyes are not an elite rebounding team, but neither were the Tar Heels' previous two opponents. The major difference between Ohio State and those two teams is that the Buckeyes average 87.6 points per game.

Dean Smith Center | Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

If North Carolina allows extra opportunities on offensive rebounds, Ohio State could finally punish the Tar Heels for their lack of intensity on the glass.

Containing Bruce Thornton

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) brings the ball up court past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. Ohio State lost 86-78. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes have four players who average at least 13.3 points per game, including senior guard Bruce Thornton, who averages 21.8 points per game. Thornton's production is not inflated by volume. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound guard shoots 60.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range.

Against Illinois, who is currently ranked No. 18, Thornton totaled 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists while shooting 13-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Slowing down Ohio State's offense starts with containing Thornton and not allowing him to single-handedly take over the game.

Who Will Step Up for the Tar Heels?

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) is helped to his feet by center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Heading into each game, it is a foregone conclusion that Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar will combine for anywhere between 35 and 40 points and 15-20 rebounds. The main question is: Besides those two, who will step up and produce an outlier 15+-point outing?

There have been instances in the last few weeks, but it has not consistently come from one player. It has been a pick-and-choose experience, which is beneficial for building depth , but the Tar Heels need a cemented third option.

There will be games where Wilson and Veesaar are struggling offensively or dealing with foul trouble. Who can pick up the slack in those moments? Maybe it is Seth Trimble, who could return on Saturday.

