Caleb Wilson Recaps Win Over Georgetown

After losing to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day, the North Carolina Tar Heels' following two games against the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgetown Hoyas were massive contests. North Carolina needed to win those two games to prove to themselves that they can compete against formidable opponents.

The Tar Heels left both those games with a combined 2-0 record and demonstrated that their top strength is good enough to carry them to a win. North Carolina's frontcourt combination of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson has developed into one of the best tandems in the nation.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Wilson shared his thoughts on the win against Georgetown on Sunday. The freshman forward began by explaining how North Carolina prevented the Hoyas from going on a run at the end of the game.

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Pat Sullivan with forward Caleb Wilson (8) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Just living in one-shot per possession, just making sure we rebound the ball well and also just putting together stops and kills," Wilson said. "That's what I felt like ended the game well for us. We took good and quick shots."

Wilson has faced double teams throughout the season, which can cause a young player like himself to press and force ill-advised shots. However, the former five-star recruit operates in the flow of the game.

"I just try not to force stuff," Wilson said. "Honestly, that's just what it's [going to] be now. So just play the game. Find who's open, tell my teammates to get in a position where I can see them, and just let it happen. I have to be able to see what's going on around me. It's something I had to get used to, especially going against people that are bigger."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Because Wilson faces double teams at an extremely high rate, his willingness as a passer has been highlighted in those instances. Wilson talked about the trust he has in his teammates to give up the ball in those situations.

"We just learn to trust each other more and also just play the right way, play the way that benefits each other," Wilson said. "I definitely feel like I'm better…and as a team, I think so too, just not letting people push our offense out and staying close to the three-point line, as close as we can be, and just making sure we finish the contest."

For me, I just play the play and play through it honestly," Wilson continued. "It'll be physical, and being tall and not 250 pounds, playing through contact… and also just knowing that off the ball, I'm still the focus, so I just can't give up position when I don't have it."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !