Cancun Challenge Schedule for UNC Women’s Basketball

Head Coach Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels will be traveling to Cancun, Mexico to play basketball.

Jeremiah Artacho

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
South Dakota State, Kansas State and Columbia — all of UNC's opponents during this year's Cancun Challenge. The North Carolina women's basketball team will be playing in an early-season MTE (multiple-team event) where it gets to showcase its skills and compete on the hardwood floor.

Head Coach Courtney Banghart has built a roster to replace the experienced seniors: Alyssa Ustby, Lexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng and Grace Townsend, with three freshmen: Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Quieroz, plus transfers such as Elina Aarnisalo and Liza Astakhova.

Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News

The Tar Heels will be in the same tourney as the following schools (plus the ones already mentioned): Columbia, Kansas State, South Dakota State, Green Bay, Southern Miss, UAB, Richmond, TCU, and NC State. An interesting mixture of teams from all over inside the college basketball world, creating matchups that will perhaps not happen anywhere else in the future (MTEs give unique team pairings after all).

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart directs her team against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Courtney Banghart Has Yet Another Talented Squad

Sophomore Lanie Grant returns after a freshman season that showed flashes of what she can do out on the parquet. A trio of freshmen led by McDonald's All-American, Nyla Brooks. Then, some transfers are ready for immediate impact, such as UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo or international player from Russia, Liza Astakhova.

North Carolina will have the pieces to win games and score, especially when taking a look at its game against Duke during the Sweet 16 of March Madness earlier this year.

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart works with guard Reniya Kelly (10) during the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels had a record of 20-13 overall and finished tied for eighth (with Duke) at 11-7 in terms of their Atlantic Coast Conference standing. UNC went 14-2 inside Carmichael Arena and 3-7 when playing outside of Chapel Hill. Virginia Tech, Stanford and NC State round out the Top 3, respectively.

UNC's first game is scheduled for Monday, November 3, against NCCU (North Carolina Central University) at home. For players like Grant, Brooks, Henderson and Queiroz, they look to show up in big moments when called upon.

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

However, Coach Banghart and the staff will be able to determine the correct spots to place players on the floor as time progresses. Whether it's for a three-point shot or maybe a basket around the rim, post-scoring in women's basketball is a skill to learn.

