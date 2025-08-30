Cancun Challenge Schedule for UNC Women’s Basketball
South Dakota State, Kansas State and Columbia — all of UNC's opponents during this year's Cancun Challenge. The North Carolina women's basketball team will be playing in an early-season MTE (multiple-team event) where it gets to showcase its skills and compete on the hardwood floor.
Head Coach Courtney Banghart has built a roster to replace the experienced seniors: Alyssa Ustby, Lexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng and Grace Townsend, with three freshmen: Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Quieroz, plus transfers such as Elina Aarnisalo and Liza Astakhova.
The Tar Heels will be in the same tourney as the following schools (plus the ones already mentioned): Columbia, Kansas State, South Dakota State, Green Bay, Southern Miss, UAB, Richmond, TCU, and NC State. An interesting mixture of teams from all over inside the college basketball world, creating matchups that will perhaps not happen anywhere else in the future (MTEs give unique team pairings after all).
Courtney Banghart Has Yet Another Talented Squad
Sophomore Lanie Grant returns after a freshman season that showed flashes of what she can do out on the parquet. A trio of freshmen led by McDonald's All-American, Nyla Brooks. Then, some transfers are ready for immediate impact, such as UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo or international player from Russia, Liza Astakhova.
North Carolina will have the pieces to win games and score, especially when taking a look at its game against Duke during the Sweet 16 of March Madness earlier this year.
The Tar Heels had a record of 20-13 overall and finished tied for eighth (with Duke) at 11-7 in terms of their Atlantic Coast Conference standing. UNC went 14-2 inside Carmichael Arena and 3-7 when playing outside of Chapel Hill. Virginia Tech, Stanford and NC State round out the Top 3, respectively.
UNC's first game is scheduled for Monday, November 3, against NCCU (North Carolina Central University) at home. For players like Grant, Brooks, Henderson and Queiroz, they look to show up in big moments when called upon.
However, Coach Banghart and the staff will be able to determine the correct spots to place players on the floor as time progresses. Whether it's for a three-point shot or maybe a basket around the rim, post-scoring in women's basketball is a skill to learn.
