In-State Recruit Has Positive Things to Say About Tar Heels
IMG Academy (Fla.) wing Cole Cloer recently revealed a list of eight schools he is still considering to give his verbal commitment to for the Class of 2026.
Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have been recruiting the in-state Cloer for a while now. They are pulling out all the stops to keep him home in North Carolina and to wear the powder blue. He will spend his final season of high school in Florida, but North Carolina will always be home.
The eight schools he is still considering are Stanford, Indiana, Connecticut, Florida, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina and Louisville. The 6-8 senior will pick from that list to play his college basketball.
When speaking to Joe Tipton of On3, Cloer had plenty to day about Coach Davis and the Tar Heels.
“I’ve grown to know them a lot over the past couple of years. I’ve gone over there a lot," Cloer said. "I mean, it’s North Carolina basketball, so it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s close to home, I love Coach (Hubert) Davis, Coach (Jeff) Lebo, and Coach (Sean) May.”
When speaking to Sam Lance of Zags Blog, he reiterated his position on North Carolina and said they are very much at play.
"North Carolina has probably been recruiting me the longest out of any of these schools. And it’s North Carolina. It’s one of the most historic programs in the country. It’s one of the best teams in the country every single year. They have been like that for 60 years," Cloer said. "Coach Hubert Davis, I love coach Hubert. I’ve gotten to know him a lot. Coach [Jeff] Lebo, coach [Sean] May. I’ve gotten to know Marcus [Paige] a lot. They’ve made me a priority since going into my sophomore year, and they’re continuing to make me a priority now, which says a lot. It’s 35 minutes away. So it’s close.”
On3's scouting report of Cloer paints him as a great college senior, who is going to need to work at the next level to get where he wants to go.
"Cole Cloer stands in the 6-7 range, a scorer. Cloer is a solid straight line athlete with solid length, and a developing wing handle. He is at his best when his game is consolidated, getting to his spots within one or two dribbles," Jamie Shaw said. "His balance is inconsistent when shooting from three which leads to inconsistent results. Has good length. Nice shooting release that is consistent. Not the best athlete laterally and can play upright at times. Has some explosion that will get him above the rim, especially on set lob plays.
"Very nice pull up jump shot off a dribble or two," Shaw said. "Does not put much pressure on the rim in the half-court, which limits free throw opportunities at times, but he is capable of straight-line driving sloppy closeouts."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!