Courtney Banghart's Engagement With Fans Inside Carmichael Arena
The world of women's basketball, both at the collegiate level and in the WNBA, are continuously growing every single day.
For the North Carolina women's basketball program, it is a growing product that has reached success in recent years during March Madness, even taking part as one of the hosts at the end of last season, before eventually falling to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.
Nonetheless, the Tar Heels finished the 2024-2025 year with a record of 29-8 and 13-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
- “So the first thing we did is we'll commit every day to making sure our product provides value to the lives of others every day, right? Another thing is, after every game, we go around and we sort of literally touch the fans around our court, to bring access to them."
- "We say, if someone says ‘hello’ on the street. Don't just say ‘hi’ back, ‘Hi. How are you? Who are you?’ You know. So we've asked them to engage, because people follow people, people donate to people, not programs."
- "But then the main thing is make sure your product is better. Like we have to capitalize. When someone comes, they're one game. Make them want to come back on how you play and how you celebrate one another. It's been really awesome."
- "I mean, playing at home in Carmichael is really special. For me, I do that every day, but it's the people that are in the gym that have made it so special.”
Banghart endorses the Carmichael Arena atmosphere and encourages her players to treat fans as such — embracing those who support the program — while also gathering new fans along the way.
A Big Year Ahead for UNC Women’s Basketball
North Carolina will face a batch of teams that have a wealth of experience of winning at the highest level: South Carolina, UCLA and Texas.
And to this point, the Tar Heels will need the support from their fans, even away from Carmichael Arena — it's what makes college athletics special. UNC brings six new players: four freshmen and two transfers — all of which will get to take in the Carolina spirit for home, neutral, and on the road games.
The popularity of the program is one constant that keeps on growing, and if Banghart's squad can continue performing at a high level, there's no stopping that.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!