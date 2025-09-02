TCU Ripped Bill Belichick, UNC With Savage Shots on Social Media After Blowout Win
Bill Belichick's first game as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels was supposed to be a celebration for the program and all of college football. Instead, it quickly became an embarrassing evening for the legendary coach as his team was blown out at home, 48-14, by a TCU team that was more than happy to crash the party.
North Carolina scored a touchdown on the game's opening possession and it seemed like the star-studded crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium were going to be in for a fun night.
TCU then scored the next 41 points and left the national television audience laughing at Belichick and the Tar Heels.
After the game, TCU had some fun on social media, taking a number of shots at Belichick and North Carolina.
Here they poked fun at the program's upcoming documentary series on Hulu:
And here's one more making fun of Belichick:
All of the focus going into the game was around Belichick, and rightfully so as it was his first-ever game as a college head coach.
Most of the post-game focus will also be about Belichick, since his team lost in humiliating fashion.
It sure looks like TCU wanted to make a statement against UNC and did just that with its dominant performance on the field, and then later off the field on social media.