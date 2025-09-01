Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog Seen Living His Best Life at UNC Before Bill Belichick’s Debut
Bill Belichick will make his college football coaching debut Monday night when North Carolina hosts TCU at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call with Chris Fowler and also in attendance will be Herbstreit's awesome dog, Pete, who is always by his dad's side at football games.
Herbstreit arrived in Chapel Hill on Sunday and it didn't take long for Pete to be seen living his best life as he jumped right into a fountain on campus and just hung out in the water for a bit with his tongue hanging out of his mouth.
Look at this good boy enjoying his Sunday:
Too good.
Pete will likely be on the field before Monday night's game. We'll have to wait and see if he'll get a few head scratches from Belichick before kickoff.
