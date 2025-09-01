SI

Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog Seen Living His Best Life at UNC Before Bill Belichick’s Debut

Andy Nesbitt

Kirk Herbstreit's dog Pete hit the fountain at UNC before Monday night's game.
Kirk Herbstreit's dog Pete hit the fountain at UNC before Monday night's game. / @KirkHerbstreit
Bill Belichick will make his college football coaching debut Monday night when North Carolina hosts TCU at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call with Chris Fowler and also in attendance will be Herbstreit's awesome dog, Pete, who is always by his dad's side at football games.

Herbstreit arrived in Chapel Hill on Sunday and it didn't take long for Pete to be seen living his best life as he jumped right into a fountain on campus and just hung out in the water for a bit with his tongue hanging out of his mouth.

Look at this good boy enjoying his Sunday:

Too good.

Pete will likely be on the field before Monday night's game. We'll have to wait and see if he'll get a few head scratches from Belichick before kickoff.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

