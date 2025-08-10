EXCLUSIVE: Tar Heels Commit Nick Fiumara Talks High School Season
Nick Fiumara is one of the better offensive linemen in the class for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Fiumara has high hopes for the season coming up and recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"To prepare for my last year of high school football, I have made my workouts more intense. I lift five times a week and do field work three times a week. I have always had intense workouts, but for my senior season, I have been able to kick it into a different gear that would allow me to have more success on the field. I have been doing much more conditioning to prepare myself to not come off the field," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit stated in his interview with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect has set a personal goal with his high school program.
"A personal goal for the upcoming season would be the same as the past few years - don’t let up a sack. This has always been my biggest seasonal and personal goal since my freshman year. Protecting my quarterback is something that I take great pride in, and I don’t let anyone interfere with that."
The talented prospect is setting a goal for his program this season as well.
"Being a captain, I am going to lead my team to a successful season. We lost a lot of seniors last year so it is going to be up to my class and the class below to really step up and show the underclassmen what Belmont Hill Football is about. Building team chemistry has also been a personal goal for the team."
He has a major focus on something he wants to fix this season.
"My focus for improvement for my senior season will be to finish the games as aggressively as possible. After watching my own film from last year, I realized that as the 4th quarter began, I started to get tired and started to take my foot off the pedal; I want to make every play count this year and have no regrets."
The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking for a successful season, but what is a successful season for the talented commit?
"A successful season for me would be beating our rival school, St. Sebastian’s, as well as having a winning record. As a captain, I want to know that each member of the team felt that they contributed their best efforts for the team, as well as have had a memorable experience. I want to leave behind a memorable legacy at Belmont Hill!"
