EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know North Carolina Commit Cooper McCutchan
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many talented commits in their recruiting class, including players who hold a special place in the system.
One of those players who holds a special position for the Tar Heels is tight end commit Cooper McCutchan. McCutchan is a very talented prospect from Archbishop Moeller High School in the state of Ohio. He resides in Cincinnati and has been recruited by many schools, but pulled the trigger on the Tar Heels where he remains committed at this time.
He is an even better person with a great personality to show. The talented prospect recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail the type of person he is as well as the things that he likes.
"I’m a good guy who likes to spend a lot of time with my friends and family when not competing," said the talented prospect when talking with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the person he is off the field.
He went into conversation about how he is a "house" captain.
"I’ve been a “house” captain leadership role for all four years at Moeller. Our entire student body is divided into six houses, so being in this leadership role is something I loved being a part of," the talented prospect stated.
The talented prospect is very competitive, which is something he takes pride in. He breaks it down more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I like to golf a lot and play ping pong, pool or darts with my friends. I’m super competitive so anything where I can beat somebody is usually my favorite thing to do. I’ve been a two sport athlete my whole life so if I’m not playing football, I’m probably playing basketball. But outside of that, I love traveling, golfing and fishing. I also really like going to concerts and Bengals games. Just like spending time outside having fun."
Similar to most, the talented prospect is a fan of music. He explained more in detail about who he likes to listen to.
"Country music for sure. Right now my favorite artist are Zach Top, Ty Myers, and Morgan Wallen."
The Tar Heels commit is interested in going to school for something specific. He details his plan.
"I don't know know for sure, but hopefully something in the business school."
