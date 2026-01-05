North Carolina Loss Had These 2 Positives

It is difficult to find positives when your team loses a significant game, and despite the North Carolina Tar Heels suffering a 97-83 defeat on Saturday against the SMU Mustangs, there are still multiple aspects that stood out for the Tar Heels.

Yes, North Carolina allowed nearly 100 points and were physically outmatched throughout the course of the game, but the Tar Heels demonstrated multiple things that will carry significance this season.

With all that being said, here is a glass half-full perspective of North Carolina's double-digit loss to SMU on Saturday.

Bench Production was More Than Serviceable

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) controls the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

North Carolina's bench totaled 23 points, which was the most it has scored all season. Yes, 16 of those points were accounted by Jarin Stevenson, but nevertheless, the Tar Heels were well-supported by the second unit.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Stevenson's performance.

"Yeah, I mean, Jarin [Stevenson] is a versatile player with size and can do a number of things on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "He definitely got into a rhythm offensively - probably the best early stretch he's had this season."

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward recorded 16 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. If it were not for Stevenson, the Tar Heels would have been starting down the barrel of a double-digit deficit in the first half.

"It just goes back to defense. It is what it is," Davis said. "For us to be the best team that we can possibly become, we have to be a good defensive team."

"Heading into this game, we were one or two in the conference in field-goal percentage defense, and SMU shot 60 percent from the field," Davis continued. "That's just not going to get it done against them or anybody else."

Three-Point Shooting was a Consistent Feature of the Offense

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Efficiency from beyond the arc has not been an aspect of North Carolina's offense this season, as the team was shooting sub-34 percent from three-point range , prior to Saturday.

Against SMU, the Tar Heels went 12-of-28 from beyond the arc (42.9 percent), which was the highest mark of the season for North Carolina. The Tar Heels were forced into shooting a high volume of threes to keep up with the Mustangs. However, we have seen North Carolina shoot this volume of three pointers before and not have success.

In the loss, the Tar Heels proved that they could adjust their offense and operate as a three-point shooting team.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !