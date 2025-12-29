A Look Back at How Seth Trimble's Injury Helped North Carolina

For a team to truly grow and develop, it has to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. The North Carolina Tar Heels were forced into those circumstances when Seth Trimble suffered a fractured forearm days after the win over Kansas on Nov. 7.

The veteran guard would miss nine consecutive games with the injury, and returned to the lineup against the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend. In that game, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard recorded 17 points, two rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before that game, North Carolina's backcourt with through ebbs and flows, struggling at first adjusting to the void that Trimble left. However, as the season progressed, so did the team's chemistry and confidence.

Trimble has slid right back into the flow of the team , but his injury may have been a blessing in disguise for the development of other players on the roster.

While speaking to the media earlier this week, Trimble, Henri Veesaar, and Caleb Wilson shared their thoughts about how this experience expedited the backcourt development.

Trimble's Thoughts

“When you have a player who plays a lot of minutes, who has a big role, who’s had experience trying to lead a team, and that guy goes out, it forces other guys to step up,” Trimble said. “Guys have no choice. If they don’t, we’re [going to] get left behind as a team.”

Veesaar's Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“It definitely just kind of threw them out in the fire, they didn’t have backup,” Veesaar said about the guard rotation without Trimble. “They kind of had to figure it out, and I feel like Derek [Dixon] improved over the time tremendously, and now it’s just carrying over. He keeps playing amazing, and we need him to kind of be the facilitator that he is.”

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Honestly, it kind of forced our hand in maturing as a team and being able to trust younger players and players that wouldn’t have got as much time and experience as they would have had he (Trimble) been there,” Wilson said. “So, I definitely think it was beneficial for us, and he’s a great player, and just to have him back is really good.”

Overall Thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As Veesaar mentioned, Dixon was able to step into a role that would not have been available if Trimble had never been out of the lineup. You never want to see a player suffer a significant injury, but this experience allowed Dixon, among others, to grow into their roles.

