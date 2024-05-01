Former UNC Football Quarterback Announces Return to Chapel Hill
With the departure of No. 3 overall NFL Draft selection Drake Maye this offseason, the UNC football program is in search of a new leader in the huddle as the Tar Heels usher in a new era.
Maye took over as the starter for head coach Mack Brown in 2022 after Sam Howell left for the NFL. The newly selected New England Patriots quarterback battled for the starting job leading up to that 2022 season, beating out former Tar Heel Jacolby Criswell, who then transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2023 season.
Now, with the Tar Heels in search of a starting quarterback for the fall, Criswell is returning for a second chance at the job.
ESPN College Football senior writer Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Criswell has committed to UNC after entering his name into the transfer portal once again.
Criswell, now 22 years old, spent his first three collegiate seasons in Chapel Hill from 2020-22 before transferring to Arkansas for a single season. This past season, he backed up KJ Jefferson, appearing in just four games while amassing 143 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
UNC football currently has a quarterback competition between Max Johnson and Connor Harrell, but all indications point toward Criswell becoming the third man in that competition in his second bid to become the program's starter.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior has two years of eligibility remaining in Chapel Hill.
