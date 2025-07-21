Tar Heels' Bill Belichick Targeting the Brother of a College Star
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams in the country when it comes to recruiting. They currently have 33 players in the class that is bought in and ready to be a part of the Bill Belichick dynasty in Chapel Hill. They have landed players at a plethora of different positions in the 2026 class. They have landed many of their top targets on the top of the recruiting board at their positions
This includes the 2026 quarterback position, where they have landed their top prospect on the recruiting board that they were hopeful to land. That player is Travis Burgess. Burgess is one of the better players in the class and brings a lot to the table. I recently did a film evaluation on some of the things he does well. Here are some things she does well.
Travis Burgess
Burgess has done an excellent job so far in making quick decisions and getting them right. There were instances where he quickly decided to pull the ball despite having a clean pocket, and it paid off very well. This is something that will work very well with the North Carolina Tar Heels down the stretch.
He also does well when it comes to throwing acrodd the middle.
The talented recruit is very comfortable when it comes to throwing with pressure in his face across the middle. There is a significant play from his junior season that shows, despite being as comfortable as he can be, there is still pressure in his face, and he still found a way to deliver with pinpoint accuracy, as if he had a clean pocket. College football can be tough, and you know that the pocket collapses very quickly in college, so for a quarterback to be comfortable throwing across the middle with pressuring his face, whether that’s from the outside or even on the inside, is very reassuring.
The Tar Heels have the chance to land a very talented prospect in the 2027 class. This includes the brother of one of the better players in college football. That player being Garrett Nussmeier, who is the LSU Tigers starting QB. His brother, Colton, is being recruited heavily by the Tar Heels who will do whatever it takes to land him, however, they have a lot more work to do if they want to land the talented prospect, who is one of the top QB prospects in the country.
