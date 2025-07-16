EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know North Carolina Commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed multiple players in the 2026 recruiting class. This includes a pair of brothers from the state of North Carolina. The pair of brothers currently attends Rolesville High School from the city of Rolesville, North Carolina.
Those brothers being Zavion Griffin-Haynes and Jayden Griffin-Haynes who are two of the best players in the class. Zavion is one of the better players in the class on the defensive line, as he will play EDGE for the Tar Heels, while his brother Jayden will play wide receiver for the Tar Heels.
Both individuals have a lot to bring to the field when it comes to the talent that they have, but the very talented players are also awesome people. Similar to his brother Jayden, Zavion is a great person off the field, with a lot to be proud of, including his heart for helping his community.
He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to discuss his personal life. This includes his favorite hobbies, his favorite music, what he is interested in, and more.
"Off The Field ima hard worker loving supporting family member who loves giving back," said the talented prospect who is committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his personal life outside of the game of football and about the person he is.
He has many different hobbies that he detailed with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Hobbies I would say working out attending charity events and spending time with family."
He has many different interests on a day to day level. This includes working out.
"Type of things I like and have interest in includes, football, music, working out, and any others things that come to my day."
There are many things the prospect is interested in when it comes to music. He went more into detail with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Type of Music: Everything, my taste is versatile. I really love R&B Soul, but my favorite Artist will be Lil Durk."
He is interested in certain degree based schooling.
"I plan on doing Business Management. I own my own business and have been around the business industry, so I really believe that’s my passion: life after football, owning companies, and giving back to my city."
