Bryson Nesbit Named SI All-American Top 10 Y-Tight Ends in the Class of 2021

Along with being an SI All-American candidate, three-star tight-end Bryson Nesbit, is listed as a top 10 Y-Tight Ends in the Class of 2021

The Charlotte, NC native is still in the decision making process concerning the next step in his professional football career. Nesbit is choosing from the following schools, North Carolina, South Carolina, Auburn and Florida. UNC offered September of 2019.

Nesbit is a dual athlete playing both football and basketball. He is seen as a basketball prospect as well; just playing football his junior year of high school.

Nesbit is ranked by 247 Sports as No. 17 in his position and No. 23 in the state.

John Garcia, Director of Recruiting for SI All-American, breaks down Nesbit's game by frame, athleticism, instincts, and polish.

The Y distinction focuses on the more conventional tight end prospect compared to the H. This group is most comfortable in-line, attached to the offensive line as an extended blocker, yet with the receiving skill to put pressure on the defense regardless of alignment.

The top ten:

SI-All American on Nesbit's breakdown,

7. Bryson Nesbit, Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg

6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Considering North Carolina, South Carolina, NC State, Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan State and others

One of just two uncommitted tight ends in this top 10, Nesbit may be the most inexperienced prospect on the list with just one varsity football season under his belt. The South Carolina legacy prospect, whose father Jamar played in the NFL for a decade as an offensive lineman, flashes considerable natural ability even in the limited sample. He is a towering physical specimen at 6-foot-6 with balanced traits as a pass catcher and blocker on occasion. He works well in a handful of alignments with enough athleticism to be showcased in the catch-and-run passing game at his high school. Nesbit's basketball background shines on Friday nights with his elite ball tracking ability and strong hand-eye coordination. Few can pluck the football away from their body like he can, in stationary and on the go situations, part of many reasons the offer list is expansive despite the football inexperience.

