SI All-American Candidate Thomas Fidone Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Thomas Fidone Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central

Schools of Interest: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama and USC, among others.

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long and lean. Average width in chest and shoulders. Budding muscle. Slender lower half, with tightly-wound trunk. Plenty of room to add good mass at next level.

Athleticism: Elite short-area quickness. Rare ability to get in and out of cuts for big man. Good long speed; easy strider. Excellent hands. Impressive aerial body control, high-pointing and contorting to football. Adequate play strength at best.

Instincts: Innate ability to track ball in air. Keen spatial awareness; toe-tapper near the sideline. Not especially powerful or elusive as ball-carrier. Routinely fools defensive backs getting out of breaks. Position blocker; needs to get more physical.

Polish: High-level route-runner. Varies release at LOS and consistently attacks leverage of defensive backs. Mostly plays wide; must improve strength, technique as blocker. Natural physical gain in collegiate program could accelerate in-line progression.

Bottom Line: Fidone is a long, reliable and versatile pass-catcher capable of producing all over the field. Needs more experience lined up in tight, but athleticism ensures he’ll line up in multiple spots across formation. Early playing time depends on size development, but will be multi-year starter and potential NFL player regardless.