SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Thomas Fidone Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Thomas Fidone Jr.
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds
Position: Tight End 
School: Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central
Schools of Interest: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama and USC, among others.
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long and lean. Average width in chest and shoulders. Budding muscle. Slender lower half, with tightly-wound trunk. Plenty of room to add good mass at next level. 

Athleticism: Elite short-area quickness. Rare ability to get in and out of cuts for big man. Good long speed; easy strider. Excellent hands. Impressive aerial body control, high-pointing and contorting to football. Adequate play strength at best. 

Instincts: Innate ability to track ball in air. Keen spatial awareness; toe-tapper near the sideline. Not especially powerful or elusive as ball-carrier. Routinely fools defensive backs getting out of breaks. Position blocker; needs to get more physical. 

Polish: High-level route-runner. Varies release at LOS and consistently attacks leverage of defensive backs. Mostly plays wide; must improve strength, technique as blocker. Natural physical gain in collegiate program could accelerate in-line progression. 

Bottom Line: Fidone is a long, reliable and versatile pass-catcher capable of producing all over the field. Needs more experience lined up in tight, but athleticism ensures he’ll line up in multiple spots across formation. Early playing time depends on size development, but will be multi-year starter and potential NFL player regardless.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American